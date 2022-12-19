Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch OUT vs. Eagles - But 'Very Fortunate'

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy revealed on Monday that even after the positive MRI news Leighton Vander Esch will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting inside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch against the Philadelphia Eagles for Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup.

Head coach Mike McCarthy informed the media at The Star on Monday that he will not be available on Saturday despite the good news from Vander Esch's MRI.

"We were fortunate," McCarthy said. "It was much better than we thought. He will not be available this week."

As reported by CowboysSI.com, Vander Esch suffered a stinger to his right shoulder rather than an injury to his neck, which was the original concern. After just five snaps, the former first-round pick was pulled from Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Losing the veteran linebacker, even for the short term, isn't what the Cowboys wanted at this time. But at least there is no reason to worry about another neck injury for Vander Esch, who has a history in that area.

With Vander Esch sidelined, the Cowboys will call upon rookie linebacker Damone Clark, who took over against Jacksonville, playing alongside Anthony Barr. Dallas could also call upon Jabril Cox to fill in as depth is shortened at inside 'backer. And of course Micah Parsons is the foundation of it all as a "Lion-backer.''

The Cowboys host the Eagles (13-1) on Saturday, Christmas Eve ... and in other injury news, Philly may be coming to town without the services of MVP candidate QB Jalen Hurts due to his own injury concern.

