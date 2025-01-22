Cowboys Country

Cowboys linked to former All-Pro WR with family ties in NFL free agency

Could the Dallas Cowboys strengthen their receiving corps with a former All-Pro wide receiver in free agency?

Koby Skillern

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs runs with the ball after making a catch against the New England Patriots.
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs runs with the ball after making a catch against the New England Patriots. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons and are now on the hunt for the right answers, which involves focusing on hiring a new head coach and making roster improvements to get back on track.

Recently, the Cowboys have been linked to former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a name that has been rumored to Dallas ever since the team drafted his brother, Trevon Diggs.

MORE: Cowboys' projected compensatory picks in 2025 NFL draft revealed

While the Cowboys aren’t typically big spenders in free agency, there is a path for the team to open up $100 million in cap space, according to Mike Fisher of Athlon Sports.

Stefon Diggs at 2023 Pro Bow
Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills attempts to catch two balls during the Best Catch competition at the 2023 Pro Bowl / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

A large portion of that cap space will likely be allocated toward extending key players like Micah Parsons and Tyler Smith, as well as re-signing team free agents such as Osa Odighizuwa, KaVontae Turpin, Jourdan Lewis, and Brock Hoffman.

MORE: 3 sleeper WR prospects the Cowboys should consider drafting

However, the significant cap room could also provide the Cowboys with opportunities to make moves in free agency, including potentially adding high-impact players from other teams.

Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs receives a hug from mother Stephanie Diggs before the game against the Indianapolis Colts. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

If Dallas decides to pursue Stefon Diggs, he could be a relatively low-budget signing due to his age and the fact that he will be coming off a torn ACL, which is often a factor the Cowboys lean toward when evaluating potential free agents.

Despite those concerns, his dynamic playmaking ability could be exactly what the Cowboys need to elevate their offense.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys

7 upcoming free agents Dallas should consider from Conference Championships

Ben Johnson didn't interview for Cowboys opening for obvious reason

These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships

Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc


Published
Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

Home/News