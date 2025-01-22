Cowboys linked to former All-Pro WR with family ties in NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons and are now on the hunt for the right answers, which involves focusing on hiring a new head coach and making roster improvements to get back on track.
Recently, the Cowboys have been linked to former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a name that has been rumored to Dallas ever since the team drafted his brother, Trevon Diggs.
While the Cowboys aren’t typically big spenders in free agency, there is a path for the team to open up $100 million in cap space, according to Mike Fisher of Athlon Sports.
A large portion of that cap space will likely be allocated toward extending key players like Micah Parsons and Tyler Smith, as well as re-signing team free agents such as Osa Odighizuwa, KaVontae Turpin, Jourdan Lewis, and Brock Hoffman.
However, the significant cap room could also provide the Cowboys with opportunities to make moves in free agency, including potentially adding high-impact players from other teams.
If Dallas decides to pursue Stefon Diggs, he could be a relatively low-budget signing due to his age and the fact that he will be coming off a torn ACL, which is often a factor the Cowboys lean toward when evaluating potential free agents.
Despite those concerns, his dynamic playmaking ability could be exactly what the Cowboys need to elevate their offense.
