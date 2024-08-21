Dallas Cowboys sign veteran DT, Mike Zimmer defensive centerpiece

Cowboys Country

The Dallas Cowboys dipped back into the free agency pool before the team's preseason finale to sign veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Josh Sanchez

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Linval Joseph (93) and defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Linval Joseph (93) and defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys hinted they were not done adding veteran bodies along the defensive line yet, and that proved to be the case on Wednesday following the team's final practice in Oxnard.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Cowboys are signing defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Joseph played was a star defensive centerpiece for the Minnesota Vikings under Mike Zimmer.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network added further contract details.

Joseph played defensive tackle under Zimmer for six seasons, earning two Pro Bowl nods and establishing himself as one of the top run-stuffers in the league.

It's the latest signing for the Cowboys during training camp to bloster the defensive line. Joseph joins the likes of Jordan Phillips, Carl Lawson, and Al-Quadin Muhammad as new Cowboys.

The Cowboys host the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason finale at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, August 24.

Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and will air nationally on NFL Network.

Josh Sanchez

