Cowboys LOOK: Micah ‘Hurt’; Zuerlein Roster Move

    • November 18, 2021
    Cowboys LOOK: Rookie Star Micah Parsons ‘Hurt’; Greg Zuerlein Roster Move

    An Inside Cowboys LOOK as Micah Parsons is ‘hurt’ In practice, Dak Prescott makes an entrance and Tyron Smith, Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence all do Thursday work ahead of the Chiefs game.
    FRISCO - Yes, the Dallas Cowboys will surely admit they experienced an "injury scare'' at the start of Thursday's workout here inside The Star, as standout rookie linebacker Micah Parsons let out a welp and through himself to the ground during his involvement in a punt-team drill.

    As you scan through the photo file, you will see Parsons go down ... and stay down ... long enough for not only the trainers to run onto the field, but also drawing head coach Mike McCarthy out for a look.

    The smart money says ... Parsons some how got hit in the crotch area ... and that he is fine.

    Also at practice:

    *Randy Gregory joined fellow defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in the rehab line. Gregory (calf strain) as he'son three-week IR. The Cowboys would like to have both ends back at the start of December.

    *Dak Prescott led the other QBs onto the field, as is customary, and let out a motivational "whoop'' as he approached teammates.

    *Tyron Smith, working through his ankle injury, did participate in early work with the offensive line. We will have an update on his status, as it relates to Sunday's visit to Kansas City against the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs, later in the day.

    *Also back from the COVID list: Kicker Greg Zuerlein and running backs coach Skip Peete. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was absent due to a at practice due to a reported personal matter. On Thursday afternoon came the official activation of Zuerlein off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Cowboys practice before chiefs

