CeeDee Lamb No Injury Issue; Can Cowboys WR Beat Rams CB Jalen Ramsey?

The last time the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams faced off was in the 2020 season opener. LA star cornerback Jalen Ramsey got the last laugh.

Dallas receiver Michael Gallup was controversially called for offensive pass interference on a long third-down reception as Ramsey defended him. Gallup beat Ramsey downfield for the catch on a gain that would've put the Cowboys into field-goal range as they trailed 20-17 with under 30 seconds to play.

This was also the first game of CeeDee Lamb's career, as he totaled five catches for 59 yards.

That loss still stings a bit for Cowboys fans. But with Lamb now the clear-cut top receiving option and Gallup back healthy, Sunday's matchup at SoFi Stadium provides a slight chance at some revenge for Dallas (3-1) against a Rams team (2-2) grasping for life.

Oh, speaking of healthy: No concerns on Lamb, though he did begin the Thursday session at The Star alongside "rehab group'' guy Dak Prescott ...

The Rams have a championship-level defense and clearly proved it last season by winning it all. But Ramsey, normally tasked with guarding the opposition top pass-catcher, has seen his three All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl appearances not serve as a symbol of intimidation to opposing receivers in the first part of the season. The No. 1 receiving option the Rams have faced in all four games has had at least over 80 yards or a touchdown.

With quarterback Cooper Rush, Lamb, and Gallup, the Cowboys could keep that streak going.

On Sept. 8, Ramsey got blown by against Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs on a long 53-yard touchdown that all but sealed LA's season-opening home loss. Diggs finished with eight catches for 122 yards and the score.

The following week, Ramsey snagged the game-sealing interception in a win over the Atlanta Falcons, but rookie receiver Drake London had eight catches for 86 yards and a score.

In a Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Ramsey and the LA defense played much more stout. But as Arizona trailed throughout the afternoon, receiver Marquise Brown got free for 14 catches for 140 yards while being guarded by Ramsey most of the way, even making some tough contested catches against him on the sideline.

But following LA's two-game win streak, Monday's night loss against the San Francisco 49ers gave Ramsey and the Rams a night they'd love to forget.

Niners receiver Deebo Samuel made Ramsey and the LA defense look like traffic cones on his way to six catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. On his 57-yard score, Samuel effortlessly glided by Ramsey, who made a weak effort to snag Samuel by his heels. All Ramsey could do was watch from behind as Samuel waltzed into the end zone.

On paper, the LA defense should make Sunday a competitive game. The Rams have superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald up front to put pressure on Rush, potentially forcing errant throws and his first interception of the season. Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner is also in the mix.

But if Ramsey and the LA secondary continues its poor play, Rush and the Cowboys could be looking at a 4-1 record in game that could see Lamb and Gallup produce similarly positive results that the Rams defense has been all but accustomed to.

Sunday's kickoff at SoFi Stadium is set for 3:25 p.m. C.T. ... and CeeDee Lamb vs. Jalen Ramsey figures as a centerpiece.

