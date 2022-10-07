Cowboys vs. Rams GAMEDAY Preview: Underrated Underdogs?

FRISCO - America's Team vs. Super Bowl champs.

In the NFL's marquee matchup of Week 5, the Dallas Cowboys look to shock the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Rams are on a condensed week and fresh off a loss to NFC West division foe San Francisco 49ers in which LA failed to score a touchdown.

After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury, Dallas pushed through the adversity and responded with three straight wins. Quarterback Cooper Rush is the first Cowboys quarterback to win his first four starts - joining an elite group of 26 quarterbacks to do so in NFL history.

Coach Mike McCarthy is apparently using the game's odds as motivation, declaring that the Cowboys are "Nobody's Underdogs." Las Vegas disagrees, establishing the Rams at 5.5-point favorites.

In Dallas' 25-10 win over Washington, Rush completed 15 of 27 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Ezekiel Elliott led the Cowboys with 19 carries for 49 yards. The Cowboys need Rush, Elliott plus CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup to boost their offense which is averaging the fifth-fewest points (17.8) in the league.

The Cowboys defense has been dominant, holding each of its four opponents under 20 points and 225 passing yards. The last time Dallas held its first four opponents under 200 net passing yards was in 1977. This week Dallas hopes to get after Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was sacked seven times by the 49ers.

The Rams have won 16 of their last 22 home games while Dallas hasn't beaten the Rams in Los Angeles since 2014.

PRESCOTT WATCH: The Cowboys are realistically preparing to have Prescott back for their Oct. 16 NFC East showdown at Philadelphia.

INJURY UPDATE: Long-snapper Jake McQuaide, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Rams who is in his second season with Dallas, suffered a torn triceps in Week 4 that ended his season.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

ODDS: Dallas is 4.5-point underdogs vs. the Rams.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 3:25 p.m. CT

LOCATION: SOFI Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Micah Parsons calls himself a "lion" because of his alma matter Penn State and his own "Lion-backer'' mentality. Teammate Trevon helped Dallas lead a shutdown of the Washington pass attack to the tune of three pass breakups and his 16th career interception... What animal was Parsons think Diggs is?

"He's an eagle," Parsons said postgame. "When he's in the area, nobody (can) fly the way he (does). He's an eagle."

