Cowboys reportedly hosting Rams for second joint practice
The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams held a joint practice last week ahead of the NFL preseason opener between the two teams, and it appears that they will be running it back this week.
According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the two teams have agreed to hold a second joint practice on Wednesday, August 14.
"Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy believes the team got quality work against the Rams last Thursday, despite a couple of minor skirmishes," Hill wrote.
"He sees the joint practices as an opportunity to get his starters some work, considering the quarterback Dak Prescott and the majority of the veterans and starters will be held out of preseason games."
Prescott was held out of last Friday's practice due to ankle soreness, but is expected to be good to go when the Cowboys welcome the Rams for the joint practice session.
The joint practice will be held at 11:00 a.m. local time.
The Cowboys' second preseason game takes place at Allegiant Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, August 18.
