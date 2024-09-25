Cowboys loss to Giants could land team in unfamiliar territory
The Dallas Cowboys have an important game on Thursday night in more ways than one. The Cowboys are looking to avoid their third straight loss and first loss against an NFC East rival this season.
However, if the bad thing that fans don't want to speak of (a loss) does happen, the Cowboys will be on the dark side of history.
The Cowboys haven't been a team that deals well with losing, and they have also not lost a lot, historically. However, a loss on Thursday would put Dallas at three straight, something that never has happened in the Mike McCarthy era.
Yes, you would have to go back to 2019 to see the Cowboys' last losing streak of three games or longer. Unfortunately, the 2019 team had the privilege of doing it two separate times in the same season.
A three-game losing streak could send this entire franchise into a downward spiral.
A three-game losing streak was the nail in the coffin of Jason Garrett's tenure with the team.
Could it also be the same fate as Mike McCarthy if his team failed on Thursday?
