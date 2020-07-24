FRISCO - Disgruntled New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has a plan to engineer his way out of a bad situation. And part of his plan is to make a lot of noise about his present employer's incompetence.

"This is the REAL story on why I asked for a trade,'' Adams tweeted Monday above a New York Daily News story detailing his dissatisfaction with the Jets owner, the Jets GM and the Jets coach, Adam Gase.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News about Adam Gase. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building…he doesn’t address the team. If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team.”

Sources told CowboysSI.com months ago that the 24-year-old superstar desires not only a new contract - a contract that the Jets have talked about but never offered - but also a trade to his hometown Dallas Cowboys.

“I want to win,” Adams said. “I want to be with an organization that wants to win and do things the right way.”

Adams is a team captain in New York and made first team All-Pro in 2019. The former No. 6 overall pick is in line for an eventual contract that will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. The Cowboys have examined trade ideas involving him since last October, and while they have publicly denied interest - maybe in part because the Jets remain miffed about his open Dallas was about the trade talks last year - every team in the NFL, under the right conditions, would love to have Adams.

looking for an extension that vaults him into the elite group of defensive players earning over $20 million annually. If his goal is to talk his way into being traded, he may be closer to getting his wish.

The Jets have reportedly not given Adams’ representatives permission to seek out offers, and Cowboys sources tell CowboysSI.com that Dallas has made no overtures in that direction, either.

New York's asking price would surely include a first-round draft pick. The Cowboys' offer in October included such a pick.

“Why would (Jets GM) Joe (Douglas) come out and say, ‘We want to make Jamal a Jet for life?’” Adams said, painting New York with a broad and unflattering brush, as he has done on social media all offseason. “Why would you say that and then not even give me an offer?… Don’t B.S. me. I’m a straightforward guy. You don’t have to B.S. me, because I’m going to keep it honest.”

Jamal Adams is going to keep it honest. Keep it loud. And keep it up.