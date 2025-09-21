Cowboy Roundup: Madden predicts Cowboys-Bears, Matt Eberflus learning experience
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's officially game day as the team searches for it's second win of the season.
While we wait to see what the day brings, let's check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and on social media.
Madden predicts Cowboys - Bears
Let's hope that the Cowboys can buck the trend.
Matt Eberflus learning experience
From DallasCowboys.com:
"There's always hard moments in coaching," Eberflus said. "You always are disappointed when you lose because you put so much into it, the players put so much into it, and you're most disappointed for the players. Then once that settles in and you work towards the next day, the sun comes up and you move forward."
"Two things are going to happen: We're going to get closer together, and we're going to get closer to the Lord," Eberflus told them. "To me, we accomplished those two things and it was a good time with the family."
