September 2, 2021
Cowboys Roster Moves: Good & Bad, Lamb to La’el

The effort toward “finalizing” a 53-man roster is, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might say, “fungible.”
FRISCO - Lamb? Good.

La’el? Bad.

The Dallas Cowboys are, like the rest of the NFL, finding their efforts toward “finalizing” a 53-man roster to be, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might say, “fungible.”

There is happy news regarding the roster itself, as three starters are back off the COVID-19 list. Receiver CeeDee Lamb, defensive lineman Carlos Watkins and safety Damontae Kazee all figure as rotation guys or much more in the Thursday, Sept. 9 NFL season opener at Tampa.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is out of protocol as well and back to work. Soon enough, starting guard Connor Williams and reserve receiver Noah Brown and Connor Williams should also come off the COVID list.

Meanwhile, Dallas has six players heading to IR. This list - with all eligible to return this season - is made up of rookies Kelvin Joseph and Josh Ball, plus Neville Gallimore, Francis Bernard, Sean McKeon and Malik Turner.

Also unavailable - but hopefully for the very short term - are two more starters, tackle La’el Collins (stinger) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin).

Dallas has also signed running back Corey Clement and quarterback Will Grier, meaning there are presently four QBs employed in the building. 

READ MORE: Cowboys Add New RB & QB, But DiNucci Also Staying

Coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the street-free-agent availability of another QB, Cam Newton.

Said McCarthy: "I think he has a ton of football left. (But) we are very excited about the group we have."

Also, long-snapper Jake McQuaide is being brought back to the tram and punter Bryan Anger will soon join him..

READ MORE: Cowboys 14-Man P-Squad Includes 2nd-Round D-Lineman

