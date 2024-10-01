Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland was a NFL draft day steal per PFF rankings

#Cowboys Marshawn Kneeland stats among rookie defensive ends per @PFF:



- 107 snaps (3rd)

- 6 pressures (3rd)

- 4 quarterback hits (T-1st)

- 5 tackles (2nd)

- 4 run stops (2nd)



Dallas will be relying on their second round pick absence of DeMarcus Lawrence.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/GhFd6HP1CV