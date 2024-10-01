Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland was a NFL draft day steal per PFF rankings
The Dallas Cowboys have become somewhat notorious for finding small school prospects in the NFL Draft and developing them into starts.
There was DaRon Bland out of Fresno State, Tyler Smith from Tulsa, and now Marshawn Kneeland who starred at Western Michigan.
Despite Marshawn Kneeland falling to the second round in the draft, he has ranked in the top three among rookie defensive ends in five major statistical categories through the first month of the season.
MORE: Are Cowboys fans witnessing the birth of another defensive star?
According to PFF, Kneeland ranks third in snaps with (107), third in pressures (6), second in tackles (5), second in run stops (4), and tied for first with four quarterback hits.
Kneeland could be the Cowboys' X-factor moving forward as DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons recover from injuries.
With limited depth on the edge, Kneeland, Carl Lawson, Tyrus Wheat, and Chauncey Golston will need to step up to fill a major void for the Cowboys.
