Cowboys' Matt Eberflus continues to bolster staff with familiar faces
Another day, another hire for the Dallas Cowboys who have further bolstered their defensive coaching staff.
ESPN's Todd Archer reported that the Cowboys have hired Bryan Bing as their new assistant defensive line coach.
MORE: Stephen Jones defends Schottenheimer hire with jab at other candidates
This appointment marks the latest in a series of strategic moves that have seen former Chicago Bears assistants following defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to Dallas.
Bing becomes the fourth former Bears coach to join Eberflus's staff in Dallas, continuing a pattern that suggests a coordinated effort to build coaching continuity.
MORE: Cowboys' latest hire brings refreshing, much-needed approach to Dallas
The other former Bears assistants who have made the transition include pass game coordinator Andre Curtis, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet.
These coaching additions indicate a significant restructuring of the Cowboys' defensive coaching hierarchy, with Eberflus assembling a staff of familiar faces who understand his defensive philosophy and coaching methods.
The migration of multiple coaches from Chicago to Dallas suggests a comprehensive approach to implementing Eberflus's defensive system.
The coaching staff's collective experience with Eberflus during their time with the Bears could prove valuable as the Cowboys will hope to see the defense pick up where it left off from the second half of the season into 2025.
Bing is the third assistant the Cowboys have hired this week, joining Tiquan Underwood (assistant wide receivers) and Derrick Foster (running backs coach) as the newest additions to head coach Brian Schottenheimer's staff.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys