Cowboys' Matt Eberflus continues to bolster staff with familiar faces

The Dallas Cowboys continue assembling their 2025 coaching staff by adding another former Bears assistant.

Ali Jawad

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Another day, another hire for the Dallas Cowboys who have further bolstered their defensive coaching staff.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported that the Cowboys have hired Bryan Bing as their new assistant defensive line coach.

This appointment marks the latest in a series of strategic moves that have seen former Chicago Bears assistants following defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to Dallas.

Matt Eberflus
Chicago Bears head coach head coach Matt Eberflus against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bing becomes the fourth former Bears coach to join Eberflus's staff in Dallas, continuing a pattern that suggests a coordinated effort to build coaching continuity.

The other former Bears assistants who have made the transition include pass game coordinator Andre Curtis, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet.

These coaching additions indicate a significant restructuring of the Cowboys' defensive coaching hierarchy, with Eberflus assembling a staff of familiar faces who understand his defensive philosophy and coaching methods.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The migration of multiple coaches from Chicago to Dallas suggests a comprehensive approach to implementing Eberflus's defensive system.

The coaching staff's collective experience with Eberflus during their time with the Bears could prove valuable as the Cowboys will hope to see the defense pick up where it left off from the second half of the season into 2025.

Bing is the third assistant the Cowboys have hired this week, joining Tiquan Underwood (assistant wide receivers) and Derrick Foster (running backs coach) as the newest additions to head coach Brian Schottenheimer's staff.

Ali Jawad
ALI JAWAD

