Cowboys, Micah Parsons issue gets positive update from Brian Schottenheimer

The Dallas Cowboys situation with Micah Parsons finally got an optimistic view from head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys fans can finally see some optimism after the latest Micah Parsons update from head coach Brian Schottenheimer ahead of Wednesday's practice.

After several stories began surfacing painting an ugly picture about a divorce, Schottenheimer showed some hope that Parsons will be suiting up for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Schottenheimer was asked about Parsons' situation and responded with “I feel good," before giving the media a wink.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If the hope proves to be true, the Cowboys will be in a much better position entering the season than many had feared.

Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons. The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.

Josh Sanchez
