Cowboys' Micah Parsons reveals major goal for 2024 NFL season
Micah Parsons is eyeing a huge 2024 season, and if the Dallas Cowboys superstar's big goal for the season comes to fruition, everyone will be happy.
Now, the obvious goal for any NFL player is to reach the mountain top and hoist the Lombardi Trophy, but Parsons, who is on the verge of a new contract, is also hoping for another major honor.
In a video shared by the NFL on social media, Parsons plans on being the NFL Defensive Player of the Year this season.
The award is well within reach.
Last season, Parsons recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks. Repeating that level of production would be welcomed by new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
And Parsons will be ready to put on a show.
