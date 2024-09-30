Cowboys' Micah Parsons discusses mindset after suffering injury
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is facing an unfamiliar challenge: missing games due to injury. Parsons has been known for his durability, consistency, and relentless play.
Parsons is grappling with the reality of being sidelined for the first time in his career, and he's certainly taking it to heart.
According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Parsons admitted, “I feel like I’m letting people down. I kind of thought of myself as invincible for a while. It’s humbling.”
Parsons said he has never missed a game at any level due to injury.
Though Parsons is aiming for a quick return, he’s expected to miss a few weeks, with the Cowboys eyeing after the Week 7 bye as the realistic target for his comeback.
Parsons himself is pushing for a Week 6 return, stating, “I’m trying to get back as fast as possible.” However, it is crucial that he returns only when he is fully healthy to avoid re-aggravating the injury.
