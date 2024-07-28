Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons morning meetings; Meet 'The Jalens'
The Dallas Cowboys are wrapping up opening weekend of training camp in Oxnard and news has been aplenty.
There seems to be some progress being made in contract negotiations with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott, so some optimism is building.
While we wait for Sunday's final Cowboys Back Together Weekend practice and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Dance Clinic at Rio Mesa High School later in the day, let's check out some of the highlights from around Cowboys Nation.
Micah Parsons detailed morning meetings with defensive staff
Micah Parsons revealed he and Trevon Diggs have been having morning meetings with the defensive staff during training camp that are helping bring everyone together and making sure that the unit is on the same page.
“We’re meeting every morning. No choice, special teams. We’re meeting for about 45 minutes every morning. Me, him, Paul and... I was like Trevon you might be out, but you’ve still gotta learn the same way I am," he told the NFL Network. "So me and Trevon is in the meetings every morning learning, going over the system, adding things, what am I comfortable with, teaching me the game. Not only just... they want to get me to the point where I can teach the defense to the other guys and so far those morning sessions have been taking me above and beyond.”
'The Jalens' leading WR race early in Cowboys camp
With the WR3 competition in full swing, Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, and Jalen Moreno-Cropper are among the early camp standouts. The Cowboys Wire has more.
Quick Cowboys Hits
