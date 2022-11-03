Dallas Cowboys Fans Shocked by Micah Parsons World Series Loyalty to Phillies

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is going against a star-emblemed Lone Star State team in support of Philadelphia.

Parsons was one of the thousands who took in the Philadelphia Phillies' first time hosting the World Series since 2009 on Tuesday night, pulling for the National League champions against the Houston Astros. The third game of the best-of-seven set was staged at Citizens Bank Park, a stone's throw away from Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Cowboys' bitter rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Perhaps appropriately, considering Parsons' reputation as a big hitter, the Phillies put forth one of the most prolific hitting performances in World Series history in front of the linebacker: their five home runs tied a World Series record five home runs en route to a 7-0 victory. The Phillies took the series lead at the time at 2-1. ... since tied up with the Astros no-hitting Philly.

Parsons celebrated with Fox's MLB crew in the aftermath, posing with legends of the game and current analysts David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, and Frank Thomas.

Normally, such an instance would be cause for horror and call for cries of blasphemy. In Parsons' case, however, his fondness for the City of Brotherly Love is understandable considering his Pennsylvania heritage: he was born in the state capital of Harrisburg before bursting onto the national football scene at Penn State.

The quotes and replies to Parsons' pose are full of both horrified Cowboys fans, who fear that their beloved defender has turned to the dark (green) side, and Eagle fans, perhaps desperate to add his firepower to their early run of perfection that includes a 26-17 win over Dallas back on Oct 16.

Even Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson, one of those responsible for keeping Parsons out of the Philadelphia backfield, got in on the phone, replying to Parsons' diamond affairs with an emoji depicting a curious pair of eyes. Parson perhaps everyone in Dallas' mind at ease and perhaps disappointing Johnson and his winged compatriots by letting him know his temporary return to Philadelphia, a trip made during the Cowboys' bye week, was "just some home support!!"



Despite their initial shock, Cowboys fans, even those supporting the Astros, will likely be more than willing to forgive Parsons. The second-year man has been one of the biggest sparks behind a strong 6-2 start that has them well-situated in the NFC playoff bracket at the de facto middle portions of the season. He's currently third in both sacks (8) and tackles for a loss (9), leadling one of the NFL's most productive defensive groups. Considering his newfound rushing dreams, perhaps the Phillies could seek to use him as a pinch-runner as they close in on their first World Series title since 2008.

Parsons and the Cowboys return to the gridiron on Nov. 13 when they battle the Green Bay Packers. The quest for consecutive playoff berths won't interfere with Parsons' love of the Phils, as the Series will end no later than Sunday night

