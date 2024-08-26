Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy reacts to CeeDee Lamb contract extension
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy expressed his relief after star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb finally put pen to paper on his new contract.
"It was just great to get the contract in place and obviously have him back," McCarthy stated.
Lamb's holdout during training camp had cast a shadow of uncertainty over the Cowboys' preparations for the upcoming season.
However, with the contract dispute now resolved, McCarthy and his staff can focus on integrating Lamb back into the team's offensive schemes.
"The schedule we have for the week fits into a ramp-up mode," McCarthy explained, suggesting a carefully planned approach to get Lamb back into game shape.
While the Cowboys are undoubtedly eager to have Lamb back on the field, McCarthy emphasized the importance of taking a measured approach.
"We do have to be smart with him, and that's our plan," he stated.
The team will likely ease Lamb into practice, gradually increasing his workload to ensure he's fully prepared for the rigors of the regular season.
Lamb's return is a major boost for the Cowboys' offense. The talented wideout will continue to play a pivotal role in the team's passing game, while providing quarterback Dak Prescott with a reliable target.
