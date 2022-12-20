Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't about to throw his quarterback under the bus after another multiple-interception day against Jacksonville and has urged Prescott to not shy away from taking chances.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy remains steadfast in supporting under-fire quarterback Dak Prescott, urging the QB to "keep firing'' while trying to educate Cowboys Nation on the nature of interceptions.

"Dak Prescott played at an extremely high-level (in Sunday's OT loss at Jacksonville)," McCarthy said. "Just go watch the tape.''

With interceptions becoming a common theme in games now, Prescott is edging closer to a career-high in turnovers.

With another two against Jacksonville on Sunday (one ended the game in overtime), Dak is under the microscope due to his involvement in the turnovers. But while the stat sheet shows Prescott having 11 interceptions, McCarthy says those numbers can be misleading.

"You got to go deeper than the statistics,'' he said. "They highlight things, but sometimes it doesn't always tell the whole story."

McCarthy is right. While some of the blame for Prescott's interceptions lay squarely at his feet, for the most part, there have been circumstances outside of his control.

Several tipped passes have found their way into a defender's hands, and miscommunication between receivers and quarterback also plays a role. But despite his fourth multiple-interception game of the season, McCarthy is still fully behind Dak.

"He had the first interception, it was a decision that you just take the sack," McCarthy said of the Jags game. "The second interception, that ball was placed right where it needed to be. Other than that, I thought he played at an extremely high level."

Prescott ended up completing 23 of his 30 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns. He was also 15 of 16 in the first half for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Many have called for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to go with a more run-heavy style of offense to limit the interceptions. But that's not McCarthy's mindset.

"Most importantly, he needs to keep firing, he needs to keep going, so let's make that clear," McCarthy said with what could be termed "defiance.'' "We're not slowing down."

