Cowboys' Mike McCarthy and players ready to rally back in Week 3
The best NFL teams overcome adversity. For the Dallas Cowboys, an early challenge awaits as they head into Week 3.
After a disappointing 44-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints in their home opener last Sunday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy met with his players to discuss the team's performance. Despite the setback, the Cowboys are confident that there is no panic within the locker room.
"Can't let one week bleed into the next week," said guard Zach Martin. "We've got to move on and focus on the next challenge."
MORE: Dak Prescott speaks on Dallas Cowboys mindset for Week 3 vs Ravens
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis echoed Martin's sentiments, stating that the team is determined to learn from their mistakes and bounce back.
"We want to make sure that we got everything under control and see what we did wrong," Lewis explained. "You can't have those two extremes."
Special teams ace C.J. Goodwin emphasized the importance of open communication and respect among teammates.
MORE: Dak Prescott speaks on Dallas Cowboys mindset for Week 3 vs Ravens
"Everybody's opinion is valued," Goodwin said. "It's open. We respect each other's opinion."
Martin further stressed the need to maintain a positive mindset and avoid letting external noise impact the team's morale.
"There's a lot of things said and written on a week-to-week basis, so the big thing is not letting that bleed into the locker room."
Moving forward, the Cowboys are focused on improving their performance and returning to their winning ways. Lewis emphasized the importance of consistent progress and avoiding fluctuations in play.
"We just don't want it to be a roller coaster," Lewis said. "We wanted to be a gradual line of progression. And I feel like we regressed."
Dallas will seek to overcome early adversity. A victory against the Baltimore Ravens and their two-time MVP quarterback will undoubtedly help guide the team in the right direction.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back
3 things Cowboys should expect from Ravens offense in Week 3 matchup
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Ravens
Calls grow louder for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones