Cowboys, Mike McCarthy update raises further questions as deadline looms
With time winding down on his exclusive negotiating window with the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy appears headed for free agency.
ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter indicates that negotiations on a contract extension have yet to commence, leaving the door open for other teams to pursue the veteran coach's services.
MORE: Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones still have a lot of work to do & the clock is ticking
Despite finishing 7-10 in 2024, McCarthy guided the Cowboys to the playoffs in three of his five seasons (2021-2023), including a pair of NFC East titles (2021, 2023). He is still expected to attract significant interest in the open market.
The Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints are among the teams likely to seek discussions with the long time coach.
The Bears had previously requested to interview McCarthy; however, Dallas declined this request, leading many to believe that the Cowboys would be interested in retaining the former Super Bowl-winning coach.
The wait continues as only time will reveal whether owner Jerry Jones will come to an agreement to keep his head coach or if Dallas will be looking for a new leader to guide the team next season.
