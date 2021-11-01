Cowboys Down 7-0 Early In Minnesota

Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Cowboys Down 7-0 Early To Vikings In Minnesota

    Dallas is in Minneapolis, Minnesota and trying to extend their five-game winning streak
    Author:

    The Dallas Cowboys are in Minneapolis, Minnesota to face the Vikings and try and extend their current five-game winning streak the team enjoys since the Week 1 loss at Tampa Bay,

    They're doing so without the man who has orchestrated the offensive success of that streak, quarterback Dak Prescott, who is still recovering from a calf strain suffered on the final play of the overtime win in New England two weeks ago.

    But Prescott doesn't play defense, and defense is the story early at U.S. Bank Stadium. The vastly improved 2021 edition of the Dallas defense allowed a seven-play, 61-yard scoring drive to open the game that resulted in a Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen 20-yard touchdown pass.

    The Cowboys find themselves down early in a game that offensively is a huge question without Prescott.

    Starting instead is Cooper Rush, who has almost no NFL experience since leaving Central Michigan as an undrafted free agent for the Dallas Cowboys. Rush spent the next three seasons with Dallas before joining the New York Giants' practice squad then returning to the Cowboys last season.

    The Cowboys will need cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has seven interceptions on the young season already, to regain form, after a pass interference penalty helped set up the Vikings touchdown.

    On his first possession as an NFL starter, Rush led the Cowboys on an 11 play, 50-yard drive that resulted in a missed Greg Zuerlein 43-yard field goal.

    Dallas has work to do on both sides of the ball in Minnesota if they expect to extend their winning streak

