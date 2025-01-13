Cowboys missed out on Hall of Fame coach by Jerry Jones dragging his feet
Wild Card Weekend is nearly in the books, but the Dallas Cowboys are still dominating the NFL headlines despite missing the postseason after announcing the team is parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was dragging his feet during the negotiation period. Ultimately, the two sides could not get a deal done.
McCarthy is now free to pursue other opportunities, while the Cowboys are starting from step zero as they begin their search for a new head coach. But it won't be a man who they could have had if Jerry Jones acted swiftly.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys likely could have landed Bill Belichick if he would have been aware the job would become available.
Belichick decided to accept a job with the University of North Carolina, while the Cowboys must now look elsewhere.
Oh, what could have been.
Cowboys Nation has been frustrated with Jerry Jones' approach to the Mike McCarthy situation and the news that Belichick would have been an option only adds salt in the fans' wounds.
But, that's what you get when Jerry Jones is calling the shots.
Chaos, chaos, and more choas. Let's see where things go next as the team searches for its next leading man.
