Cowboy Roundup: Monday training camp highlights; Players on the rise
Dallas Cowboys training camp is chugging right along with the start of the NFL preseason right around the corner. The team returns to the field on Tuesday morning for another open practice, before a mock game on Wednesday that will be closed to the public.
Then, on Thursday, we get a first look at the Cowboys against another team when they hold a scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams ahead of this weekend's preseason opener.
While we wait for all of the action over the coming days, let's take a look at some headlines that are making the rounds across Cowboys Nation.
Inside Dallas Cowboys training camp: CeeDee Lamb update, video, quotes, highlights
10 players on the rise at training camp
Nick Harris named 10 players who are watching their stock rise during training camp over on the team's official website, and there are some exciting names on the list.
From a pair of young wide receivers to a standout rookie cornerback, a veteran offensive lineman to a newly acquired edge rusher, there is plenty to be excited about as camp battles continue to heat up.
Highlights from Monday’s training camp practice
Brandin Cooks had himself a day, Trevon Diggs returned for his first padded-practice, Micah Parsons was all over the field, and there was so much more to like from Monday's session in Oxnard.
Check out the highlights here.
