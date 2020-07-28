CowboyMaven
Cowboys & More: NFL Team-by-Team Reactions to Jamal Adams Trade

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks acquired safety Jamal Adams and a fourth-round pick in 2022 from the New York Jets in exchange for safety Bradley McDougal, a first-round pick in 2021, a third-round pick in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022.

This is a Seahawks story. And it's a Jets story. But if you are aware of the original desires of DFW native Adams, you also know it's a Dallas Cowboys story. In fact, a blockbuster of this magnitude reverberations across the NFL - and across the Sports Illustrated network of sites that cover other teams impacted in some way by the transaction. To wit:

*Kristian Dyer of Jets Country invoked the historic Dallas-Minnesota, Herschel Walker deal in his piece.

*Corbin Smith of Seahawk Maven concedes it was a king's ransom Seattle paid - but well worth it for Adams.

*The SI Video team is on it.

*Jack Curtis of Cal Sports Report wonders if the trade means rookie Ashtyn Davis, a former Golden Bear, now has a shot at starting in New York.

*Grant Cohn of All 49ers says this was a missed opportunity for the Seahawks' arch NFC West rivals.

*Patricia of Giants Country says the cross-town rivals breathes a sigh of relief that Adams is out of the Gotham area.

*Pete Smith of Browns Digest says Cleveland wasn't ready to pay the "all-in" price for Adams.

*John Shipley of Jags Report says the Adams trade pulls a potential trading partner for Yannick Ngakoue off the table.

*Ed Kracz of Eagle Maven laments Philadelphia's inability to make a bid for Adams because of its cap woes.

*Luke Easterling of All Bucs opines that the high cost of doing Jamal Adams business meant Tampa Bay never had a shot.

*James Rapien of All Bengals also reports on the deal.

*And of course here at CowboysSI.com, we broke the story that Seattle paid twice the price Dallas would have.

To paraphrase SI/Maven colleague Glenn Nelson, this is "press coverage" from the best in the business at Sports Illustrated. Dig it, and enjoy the depth on the Jamal Adams trade ... and much, much more.

