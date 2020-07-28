FRISCO - On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks acquired safety Jamal Adams and a fourth-round pick in 2022 from the New York Jets in exchange for safety Bradley McDougal, a first-round pick in 2021, a third-round pick in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022.

This is a Seahawks story. And it's a Jets story. But if you are aware of the original desires of DFW native Adams, you also know it's a Dallas Cowboys story. In fact, a blockbuster of this magnitude reverberations across the NFL - and across the Sports Illustrated network of sites that cover other teams impacted in some way by the transaction. To wit:

*And of course here at CowboysSI.com, we broke the story that Seattle paid twice the price Dallas would have.

To paraphrase SI/Maven colleague Glenn Nelson, this is "press coverage" from the best in the business at Sports Illustrated. Dig it, and enjoy the depth on the Jamal Adams trade ... and much, much more.

