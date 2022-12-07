The Dallas Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. has dominated the headlines in the recent past, so much so, in fact, that James Washington's return seems to be flying under the radar.

Washington, 26, signed with the Cowboys over the offseason after spending four years as a Pittsburgh Steeler. Washington suffered a fractured foot during training camp in August that has sidelined him ever since.

Washington last week was activated to his 21-day window for a return. Since then, the Cowboys hosted Beckham on a two-day visit, which included a checkup with the team's medical staff.

As reported by CowboysSI.com, concerns have existed from The Star about the health of Beckham and his ability to return to the field in 2022 after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl last February.

Have the Cowboys moved on? Maybe the "this year'' focus can change, but as a "fun'' note - because PFT isn't actually "reporting'' this ... "Watch the Eagles,'' predicts Mike Florio. (Again, whatever that means.)

The Cowboys cannot control what Beckham will do, but they can control what happens with Washington. He will be practicing today at The Star, with his roster activation to be juggled right alongside what the Cowboys decide to do about Beckham. In the end: If Beckham can't play any time soon - which is Dallas' position - there is every reason to activate Washington.

