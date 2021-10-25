Cowboys Move Gallup to 'Return' List; Will WR Play at Vikings?

    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys Move Michael Gallup to 'Return' List; Will WR Play at Vikings?

    Dallas will be getting reinforcements soon, with a Prescott-to-Gallup connection something to look for at practice this week.
    Author:

    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have suggested that this would be the week of a possible return to the field for Michael Gallup - and now they've turned in the paperwork to prove it.

    The wide receiver was one of three Cowboys players that are involved in a "move'' of sorts: Dallas has officially activated the 21-day practice window on Monday for Gallup, and two two other players, defensive tackle Trysten Hill and linebacker Francis Bernard.

    That trio will likely participate at some level when the team resumes practice here inside The Star on Wednesday, though it is too early to know about their potential availability for the 5-1 Cowboys' next game, Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings.

    Gallup sustained a calf strain during the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss at Tampa Bay - the last time Dallas has suffered a defeat, having reeled off five straight victories since to create a massive lead in the NFC East. ... and arguably now have a manageable schedule. 

    The Cowboys - led by now-boot-less QB Dak Prescott, who is also going to try to practice on Wednesday as he rehabs his calf strain - have nevertheless thrived at the receiver position with CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper starring, as we as with Cedrick Wilson performing well as the third wideout.

    Gallup is 25 and in a contract year. The Cowboys have said they do not want to negotiate during the season as he sets himself up for a deal that could be worth in excess of $12 million annually.

    Hill (knee) is the Cowboys' former second-round pick who has struggled to make an impact since coming here in 2019. Bernard (hamstring) could be a special-teams helper.

    No image description

    dak gallup
    Play

    Cowboys Move Gallup to 'Return' List; Will WR Play at Vikings?

    Dallas will be getting reinforcements soon, with a Prescott-to-Gallup connection something to look for at practice this week.

    2 minutes ago
    Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys The Star
    Play

    Cowboys BREAKING: Dak Prescott at Work, No Boot On Injured Leg

    Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is at The Star - And Something's Missing

    3 hours ago
    9212DCAA-127D-4BDA-9DCC-4DDA43E3E674
    Play

    Cowboys Blessed With 'Super' Schedule

    The NFC East leaders may not face another winning team until Thanksgiving

    5 hours ago

    Already working on the 21-day clocks (activated on Oct. 13) are rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph (groin) and tight end Sean McKeon (ankle). Both of them could be ready for Minnesota.

    Cowboys COO Stephen Jones tells 105.3 The Fan that two other injured players, defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and Neville Gallimore “still need time. I don’t think they’re going to start practicing any time soon.”

    Nevertheless, Dallas will be getting reinforcements soon, with a Prescott-to-Gallup connection something to look for at practice this week.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    dak gallup
    News

    Cowboys Move Gallup to 'Return' List; Will WR Play at Vikings?

    2 minutes ago
    Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys The Star
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: Dak Prescott at Work, No Boot On Injured Leg

    3 hours ago
    9212DCAA-127D-4BDA-9DCC-4DDA43E3E674
    News

    Cowboys Blessed With 'Super' Schedule

    5 hours ago
    trevon diggs caro
    News

    Can ‘Deion-Like’ Diggs Climb NFL Interception Ladder?

    8 hours ago
    dak stars
    News

    When Will Dak Return to Cowboys Practice?

    Oct 24, 2021
    9212DCAA-127D-4BDA-9DCC-4DDA43E3E674
    News

    How Much is Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Fined Goodbye Wave at Patriots?

    Oct 24, 2021
    tmz
    News

    Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles 'Beef' Over NBA's Ben Simmons?

    Oct 23, 2021
    troy-aikman-dak-prescott-01102019-usnews-getty-ftr_ii3xesboxw21bw7w59fvlajj
    News

    Dak's QB Calf Injury? Aikman's 'Been There, Done That'

    Oct 23, 2021