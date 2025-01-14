Cowboys must change something much bigger than the coaching staff
The Dallas Cowboys have dominated the news today after failing to reach a new deal with Mike McCarthy after five seasons.
This has sparked ongoing speculation and doubt about the team's process in finding a new head coach.
While the primary question on everyone's mind is who the next coach will be, ESPN’s Marcus Spears, a former Cowboy, suggests that hiring a new head coach won't solve all of their problems.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys head coaching front-runner named 'worst fit' for team
Spears said, "Ok cool, you want to move on from Mike McCarthy. What is going to be the organizational change, what is going to be the philosophical change, that is going to put you in a different position when you hire this new head coach?"
Spears also mentions Jerry Jones' involvement in the media after this quote, hinting that the organizational and philosophical changes won't come simply by hiring a new coach.
Instead, it will require a shift in mindset throughout the entire organization, not just the coaching staff.
Spears also added, "You're moving on to a new head coach, but is the culture and the situation going to change?"
This statement isn't just Marcus Spears throwing something at the wall to see if it sticks. This message comes from someone who was part of the Cowboys organization as a player for eight seasons.
His words shouldn’t be taken with a grain of salt, as he’s already been through the circus with the Cowboys.
