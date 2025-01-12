Dallas Cowboys must retain under-the-radar free agent OT
As the Dallas Cowboys continue to evaluate head coach Mike McCarthy's future, the team face's a critical offseason with several key decisions to make, as 27 players are set to hit the open market during free agency.
The looming free agency period will present significant challenges, with Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, future Hall-of-Fame guard Zack Martin, and veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis all set to become unrestricted free agents in March.
MORE: Cowboys must painfully move on from long-time defensive star
Among the notable players set for free agency, tackle Chuma Edoga emerged as a valuable contributor when called upon by the Cowboys.
Edoga joined the Cowboys in 2023, displaying versatility by appearing in all 17 games with 8 starts. He filled in for key injured starters, including 6 starts at left tackle for Tyron Smith and 2 at left guard for Tyler Smith.
The Cowboys re-signed Edoga prior to the 2024 season, but missed the first 12 weeks due to a toe injury sustained during training camp and made his season debut during Week 13 against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving and would start in four games the rest of the way.
Over two seasons with the Cowboys, the 6-foot-3, 308-pound tackle has seen action at multiple positions, logging 645 snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He primarily played left tackle (531 snaps), but also saw time at left guard (108 snaps) and even lined up at tight end on six occasions
Edoga's performance improved in 2024, showcasing a significant reduction in pressures allowed from 16 in 2023 to just 7. He also maintained a solid record with only 5 sacks, 8 quarterback hits, and 5 penalties conceded in two seasons.
Re-signing Edoga, a former third-round pick in 2019, would provide the Cowboys with valuable insurance along the offensive line, offering a reliable depth option to mitigate the impact of potential injuries.
