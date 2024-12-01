Who is the Dallas Cowboys MVP so far this season?
The Dallas Cowboys are 5-7, barely holding on to playoff hopes. After three straight 12-5 seasons, this year has been humbling for Cowboys fans as they’ve watched their team struggle with injuries, coaching blunders, and overall disappointment.
Despite the poor record, the team has seen the emergence of young players stepping into the spotlight and wearing the star with pride, along with the usual dominance from their established stars.
But amidst the adversity, which player has truly stood out as the team’s Most Valuable Player?
Of course, former All-Pros Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb come to mind. However, Parsons has missed four games, which has limited his impact on defense, and Lamb has struggled to deliver big plays while failing to establish himself as a consistent red zone threat.
Brandon Aubrey also deserves consideration. Despite a couple of subpar games, he has proven to be a reliable weapon.
The Cowboys boast several Pro Bowlers on their roster, but the player who stands out the "Most Valuable Player" is second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.
Overshown has been a defensive playmaker, excelling in pass coverage, run-stopping, and especially blitzing the quarterback. He has been a spark plug on a Cowboys defense that has struggled throughout the year, consistently stepping up during the team's rare wins and stuffing the stat sheet.
This season, Overshown has recorded 84 total tackles (52 solo), five sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and five stuffs.
What makes Overshown's remarkable season even more impressive is that he's essentially still a rookie, having missed his actual rookie season due to injury.
The game is now slowing down for Overshown, and his growing knowledge of the game is quickly catching up to his immense talent.
