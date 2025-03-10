Cowboy Roundup: The Myles Garrett effect, Michael Gallup return?
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. After what was a chatoic weekend in the NFL, it's time to regroup and see what is about to come next.
While we wait to see what Jerry Jones and company are up to, let's take a look at some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media.
The Myles Garrett effect
After Myles Garrett's blockbuster deal, what could it mean for Dallas? Blogging the Boys takes a look.
Could Michael Gallup return?
With news that Michael Gallup is coming out of retirement, could the wide receiver make a return to Big D?
Cowboys Quick Hits
7 realistic free agent options for the 'selectively aggressive' Dallas Cowboys.... Cowboys re-sign versatile defender to multi-year contract... Myles Garrett deal a win for Micah Parsons, potential headache for Cowboys... Cowboys' EVP Stephen Jones hints on early extension talks with Micah Parsons... Cowboys could find help for the defensive line by taking from Dan Quinn for a change... Dallas Cowboys a free agency fit for one of 'top all-around defenders' in NFL... Should Dallas Cowboys pursue recently released future Hall of Famer?... Did pending Dallas Cowboys free agent shade Mike McCarthy?