Cowboys Close To 4-Year Contract Agreement With  Robinson

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday’s rookie training camp reporting day and working on reaching a deal with a third member of the seven-man draft class, as fourth-round pick Reggie Robinson II is the latest draft pick to agree to a deal with the team.

A source close to the negotiations tells us as of 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, however, that it is "premature'' to consider that deal done.

It is surely coming, however. Meanwhile, the Cowboys agreed to deals with fifth-round pick Bradlee Anae and seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci earlier.

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs, Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore and Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz remain unsigned. The Cowboys expect agreements - and then, pending physicals - signed contracts in many cases by Thursday.

A Cleburne, Texas native, Robinson played in 41 games in four years at Tulsa, becoming a starter midway through his freshman season and excelling both as a starting cornerback and as a special-teamer.

In his college career, Robinson totaled 132  tackles, 34 pass deflections, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.

Robinson was pinpointed as a “pet cat” by Cowboys personnel boss and along with Alabama’s Diggs could figure prominently in what Dallas views as a revamped secondary in the wake of the free agency departure to the Miami Dolphins of No. 1 Byron Jones.

Cowboys rookies are scheduled to report to today to The Star in Frisco, which due to the coronavirus pandemic will house the entirety of Dallas training camp. Dak Prescott along with the other quarterbacks and injured players are scheduled to report for training camp on Thursday. Next Tuesday the entire squad is scheduled to be at work at The Star under the supervision of new coach Mike McCarthy and staff.

 

