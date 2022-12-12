The Dallas Cowboys needed a Dak Prescott game-winning drive to scrape past the Houston Texans on Sunday. After trailing most of the game, Prescott conducted an 11-play, 98-yard drive to complete the comeback as Dallas won 27-23 to move to 10-3.

The Cowboys were second-best for most of the contest as they were disjointed and seemingly had no answer to what Lovie Smith's Texans threw at them.

But that isn't a bad thing, according to cornerback Trevon Diggs. In fact, the opposite.

"It was a good game for us as far as adversity-wise," Diggs said.

"We need games like that just to see how we're going to respond to a little adversity. The game isn't going our way, things aren't going our way… We need games like that."

While the majority of Cowboys Nation might not echo those sentiments, as the home team was favored by over 17 points, the lowly Texans did their best to cause what would have been the upset of the season.

Along with not playing to their high standards, Dallas was also bitten by the injury bug. Offensive tackle Terence Steele (knee, out for season), tight end Jake Ferguson (neck/head), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, and Diggs (thumb) suffered injuries.

But the cornerback knew what was at stake on Sunday.

"Just fight through it," Diggs said, noting his thumb problem. "Get through it. Even though it [was] hurting, I [had] to go. That was my mindset."

That mindset was pivotal as coordinator Dan Quinn's unit flexed its muscle and managed to stuff a fourth-down attempt on the Texans' goal line after a Dak Prescott interception late in the fourth quarter.

The D was clutch. The offense was clutch. The test was based. (If only barely.)

While the Cowboys managed to pull out a 10th win of the season, it was imperfect … which Trevon Diggs thinks is sort of perfect enough.

