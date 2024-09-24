Cowboys vs. Giants: 3 keys to a Thursday night primetime victory
Following Sunday's narrow 28-25 loss, the Dallas Cowboys have a short week to regroup and focus on their upcoming Thursday night showdown against their division rival, the New York Giants. This quick turnaround presents a challenge, but also an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement.
For Dallas, this marks their inaugural primetime showdown of the season—one of six scheduled—and their first clash within their division.
Meanwhile, the New York Giants looked like a completely different team in Week 3 compared to their first two games. After starting the season 0-2, the Giants secured their first victory on the road against the Cleveland Browns, winning 21-15.
MORE: NFC East Week 3 winners & losers: Cowboys fall apart, Giants find life
Both teams now enter Thursday night with 1-2 records and the Cowboys will look to avoid their first three game losing streak since 2020.
Here are three keys to victory for the Cowboys in Week 4.
Generate Pressure
The Cowboys' defense started the season strong with six sacks on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 1. However, their pass rush has cooled significantly since then, managing just one sack which occurred against Derek Carr and the Saints in the past two games.
Despite just 15 pass attempts, the Cowboys never once got to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who had his way against the Dallas defense.
A key to the Giants' win over the Browns was their ability to protect quarterback Daniel Jones who was sacked just twice on Sunday.
The Cowboys' defense has consistently dominated the Giants' offensive line in recent years. Their last encounter at MetLife Stadium was a prime example, as Dallas dismantled the Giants 40-0, with quarterback Daniel Jones enduring seven sacks for a loss of 47 yards.
Maintaining that ferocious pass rush will be key to Dallas getting back on track.
Ball Hawk Defense
Generate turnovers, give the offense a short field, and watch the scoreboard light up.
The Cowboys' defense, known for its ability to generate turnovers, has hit an unfamiliar dry spell. They failed to record a takeaway last Sunday, mirroring a recent drop-off in pass rush.
This marks just one takeaway in the past two weeks for a defense that has been a turnover machine, amassing an impressive 93 turnovers over the previous three seasons.
Daniel Jones has had challenges with turnovers throughout his career, accumulating a total of 66.
Get the Ball to 88
A visibly frustrated CeeDee Lamb vented his frustration towards Dak Prescott on the sideline.
The All-Pro wide receiver hauled in four receptions for 67 yards on Sunday. Through three games this season, he has amassed 13 receptions for 218 yards and one touchdown,
Despite the lack of run support, CeeDee Lamb currently ranks 29th in receptions, 11th in yards, and 20th in touchdowns. With the Cowboys forced to rely heavily on their passing game, Lamb is hoping to see an increase in production, especially after signing a lucrative $136 million deal.
If there's a time to get Lamb back on track, it's against the Giants, a team he's historically dominated with 52 receptions for 722 yards and four touchdowns in 8 career games.
Getting 88 involved will be crucial on a short week as the Cowboys look to get their offense back on track.
