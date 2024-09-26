Cowboys vs. Giants: 7 most unforgettable matchups of the 21st Century
On Thursday Night Football in Week 4, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will renew their rivalry with the 125th all-time meeting between the two teams.
Dallas is riding a six game winning streak against their arch-rival and similar to the Giants will look to avoid a 1-3 start.
Stepping away from the upcoming game, the Cowboys and Giants rivalry has been one of the most thrilling in NFL history and in this century, featuring exciting comebacks, last-minute drives, and heartbreaking losses.
From the 2007 postseason to the countless regular-season battles that came down to the wire, the Cowboys and Giants have delivered unforgettable performances that will be remembered for years to come.
With the Cowboys and Giants set to face off once again, let's take a trip down memory lane and relive seven of their most iconic battles from the 21st century.
Week 17, 2018: Prescott to Beasley rallies Cowboys late
The Cowboys had already secured the NFC East title with their win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. As a result, their Week 17 game against the New York Giants had no impact on the playoff race, as the Cowboys were focused on the postseason and the Giants were thinking about the offseason.
The contest may not have had much significance, but it turned out to be an entertaining game. Both Dak Prescott and Eli Manning passed for over 300 yards. After a scoreless first quarter, the two teams engaged in a back-and-forth battle that saw five lead changes, including four in the fourth quarter.
With the Giants leading 35-28 late in the game, Prescott led the offense on a 9-play, 70-yard drive. They were facing a 4th and 15, and the Giants had the game all but locked up.
The drive resulted in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to wide receiver Cole Beasley. During the play, Prescott spun away from a rush to his left by Olivier Vernon and hit a diving Beasley for the score.
Dallas would successfully convert a 2-point conversion and win it 36-35 to finish the season at 10-6.
Week 13, 2006: Romo to Witten
In a Monday Night Football showdown that would forever alter the trajectory of both franchises, Tony Romo took over the starting quarterback duties for the Dallas Cowboys midway through the 2006 season. Facing off against Eli Manning and the New York Giants, Romo's debut was marked by three interceptions and a 36-22 defeat.
However, six weeks later, the two young quarterbacks would meet again, this time on a Sunday afternoon at Giants Stadium. Manning showcased his passing prowess, completing 24 of 36 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite the Giants' offensive efficiency, costly penalties and red zone miscues ultimately proved to be their undoing.
Late in the fourth quarter, with the Giants leading 20-17, Manning engineered a 63-yard drive culminating in a 7-yard touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress. A crucial timeout called by the Giants preserved valuable seconds on the clock, a decision that would come back to haunt them.
Seizing the opportunity, Romo connected with a young Jason Witten on a 42-yard pass play, setting the stage for kicker Martin Gramatica's game-winning field goal. The Cowboys emerged victorious, 23-20, in a thrilling contest showcasing the burgeoning talent of both quarterbacks and foreshadowing the intense rivalry between the two teams.
Week 12, 2014: A Young Star is Born
In a Sunday night thriller at MetLife Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants engaged in a back-and-forth battle that would ultimately be decided by a late touchdown pass from Tony Romo to Dez Bryant.
The game, however, will be forever remembered for one of the most spectacular catches in NFL history, courtesy of Odell Beckham Jr. The rookie wide receiver made a spectacular three-fingered catch with cornerback Brandon Carr called for interference on the play.
The Giants entered the contest as underdogs, but they quickly established a 21-10 halftime lead behind solid play from Eli Manning. However, the Cowboys rallied in the second half, with Romo connecting with Cole Beasley and Dez Bryant for touchdowns to take a 24-21 advantage.
Manning responded with a late touchdown drive to put the Giants back ahead, but Romo once again led the Cowboys down the field, capping the drive with Bryant's game-winning touchdown. The Cowboys' victory helped their position atop the NFC East standings, while the Giants' season was diminishing.
Week 1, 2015: Cowboys Capitalize off a Giant Mistake
The Cowboys' season-opening win in 2015 against the Giants was marked by sluggish play, costly turnovers, and a late-game collapse. Despite trailing by 10 points multiple times, Dallas had a chance to tie the game with the Giants holding the ball late in the fourth quarter.
During a crucial third and goal play, Eli Manning made a misjudgment that allowed the Cowboys to extend the game. Rather than sliding, Manning forced a pass out of the end zone, the Giants settled for a field goal to extend their lead to 26-20, while preserving precious seconds on the clock.
Seizing the opportunity with 1:34 left, Tony Romo and the Cowboys offense quickly marched down the field, culminating in a dramatic touchdown pass to Jason Witten with just 0:07 seconds remaining. The 27-26 victory marked a memorable end to the Manning-Romo rivalry.
2008 NFC Divisional round: A Giant Upset
The 2008 NFC Divisional Round matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants was a clash of titans. The Cowboys, led by Pro Bowl quarterback Tony Romo and a record-breaking 13 Pro Bowlers, had dominated the Giants during the regular season. As heavy favorites, they were poised to advance to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over a decade.
However, the Giants, led by quarterback Eli Manning, had other plans. In a dramatic game filled with high stakes and intense pressure, the underdogs pulled off a stunning upset. The Giants' opening drive resulted in a 52-yard touchdown pass from Manning to Amani Toomer, setting the tone for the game. The Cowboys responded with touchdowns from Marion Barber and Terrell Owens, but Manning's ability to lead late drives kept the Giants in the game.
A crucial moment came in the second quarter when Manning connected with Toomer again to tie the game at 14-14. In the fourth quarter, Brandon Jacobs gave the Giants the lead with a one-yard touchdown run.
The Cowboys faced a daunting task against the Giants' fearsome pass rush, led by Michael Strahan. Ultimately, a fourth-and-11 interception by R.W. McQuarters in the end zone sealed the Giants' 21-17 victory.
This playoff matchup remains the only one between the Giants and Cowboys, and it's a game that Cowboys fans will never forget. The Giants' upset paved the way for their Super Bowl XLII victory, while Romo and Witten never went to Cabo before a playoff game again.
Week14, 2011: A Cowboys Collapse, Manning Magic
The Giants traveled to Arlington, Texas, for a crucial NFC East showdown with the Cowboys. Both teams were vying for first place in a tightly contested division. After a promising start, the Giants had hit a rough patch, losing their last four games. The Cowboys, on the other hand, were riding a wave of momentum, sitting at 7-5 and atop the division.
In a must-win game, the Giants found themselves trailing by 12 points with just over five minutes remaining. A familiar scenario for New York fans, reminiscent of their 2010 season collapse. However, Eli Manning, the Giants' quarterback, had other plans.
After the Cowboys scored a touchdown to extend their lead to 34-22, Manning led a scoring drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Jake Ballard. On their next possession, the Cowboys failed to convert a third-down attempt, with wide receiver Miles Austin potentially missing an opportunity to dive for the ball, which would have given the Giants another chance.
Manning once again delivered, orchestrating a drive that resulted in a Brandon Jacobs touchdown. A successful two-point conversion gave the Giants a 37-34 lead. The Cowboys had a chance to tie the game with a 47-yard field goal, but Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul blocked Dan Bailey's kick, securing the victory for New York.
Week 2, 2009: Giants Edge Cowboys in Jerry World Debut
The inaugural game at the new Cowboys Stadium was a thriller, as the Dallas Cowboys hosted the New York Giants on September 20, 2009. With a packed house of 105,121 fans, the two storied franchises delivered a game that lived up to the hype.
In a thrilling display of skill, Eli Manning and Tony Romo, two of the NFL's top quarterbacks, delivered an outstanding performance. Both quarterbacks led numerous scoring drives, resulting in several lead changes throughout the game.
The two teams collectively gained 805 yards of total offense, achieved 42 first downs, scored seven touchdowns, kicked four field goals, and were even involved in a memorable play where a ball went off Jason Witten's cleat that was intercepted by safety Kenny Phillips.
Despite committing four turnovers, Romo managed to find the end zone twice, including a one-yard touchdown pass to Witten and a three-yard rushing touchdown. However, it was Manning who had the final say. With just over three minutes left in the game, Manning led the Giants on a 57-yard drive, culminating in a 37-yard field goal by Lawrence Tynes to give New York a 33-31 victory.
The Giants-Cowboys rivalry is renowned for its intensity and unpredictability, and this game was no exception. It was a classic matchup between two legendary quarterbacks, and it set the stage for many more thrilling contests at the Cowboys' new palace.
