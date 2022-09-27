Skip to main content

DeMarcus Lawrence 'Feeling Great': Cowboys DE Dominates Victory Over Giants

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence notched three sacks against the Giants on Monday night.

The Dallas Cowboys are now 2-1 following their 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

The Dallas defense once again proved why it's an elite unit, while Pro-Bowl edge rusher took over the game. But, no, it isn't that one. Cowboys "lion-backer" Micah Parsons disrupted the game with pressures, but it was defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence who truly terrorized Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Lawrence posted three sacks on the night, along with seven pressures and four hurries according to Pro Football Focus. The three sacks that Lawrence had in Week 3 is the same amount he posted in all of last season. Additionally, it's Lawrence's eighth career career multi-sack game, while his three sacks in a game against New York also ties a career high for the Dallas defensive end.

Going into Week 3, Parsons led Dallas in sacks with four, while Lawrence had none. Now, Lawrence is closing the gap with some friendly competition.

"Feels great," Lawrence said after the game. "Me and Micah got a little bet going on, I feel like I was a little behind. The energy was up, my body felt good today, so I attacked it. I want all the guys to be the best they can be and also for myself, so we gonna keep competing."

Lawrence playing like he did against New York is incredible news for Dallas. With Parsons already making a case for Defensive Player of the Year, having Lawrence play like this creates a tandem opposing quarterback will have nightmares about. 

Lawrence seems to possibly be on his way back to his former glory, when he made the Pro Bowl in 2017. Now, Lawrence and the vaunted Dallas defense look forward to the Washington Commanders next week, who gave up nine sacks to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.

