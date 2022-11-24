Cowboys Have 1 Big Advantage vs. New York Giants
Wednesday brought bad news out of East Rutherford, New Jersey, the home of the New York Giants. The Giants will be without four offensive linemen for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The injury report released ahead of Thursday's game lists guard Joshua Ezeudu, center Jon Feliciano, guard Shane Lemieux, and offensive tackle Evan Neal out with injuries. At the same time, another big name, cornerback Adoree Jackson, is also listed as out.
The injuries could not come at a worse time for the Giants, sitting second in the NFC East ahead of the Cowboys; New York will be on the road facing the NFL's best pass rush. Through 10 games, the Cowboys defense has recorded 42 sacks. The next closest team, the New England Patriots, have 36.
The full injury report is as follows for the Giants on Thursday:
Out
- TE Daniel Bellinger
- OL Josh Ezeudu
- OL Jon Feliciano
- DB Adoree Jackson
- OL Shane Lemieux
- DB Fabian Moreau
- OL Evan Neal
Questionable
- DB Dane Belton
- WR Richie James
- OL Tyre Phillips
- DB Jason Pinnock
- OL Andrew Thomas
As for Dallas, there are mostly illness issues, with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence seemingly ready to go but practice-squadder Takk McKinley - a former Falcons first-round pick - needing to come up to the varsity due to an illness bug running through The Star.
But if Micah and Tank are healthy enough? And with the Giants O-line not so much? There is your singular game key.
The Cowboys and Giants will kick off at 3:30 P.M. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday.
