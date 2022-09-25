Skip to main content

Cowboys at Giants: Jerry Jones Explains 'His Horse Crap'

A Cowboys fan celebrated the win over Cincinnati by riding a horse through Walmart. And Jerry Jones has thoughts about it.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Dallas Cowboys got their first win of the season last Sunday, and it just so happened to be against the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

It was a surprising win based on two things: the abysmal performance of the offense in its loss to Tampa Bay in Week 1, and backup Cooper Rush starting at quarterback for the injured Dak Prescott.

Rush and the offense finally clicked to the tune of 337 yards and 5.7 yards per play in a 20-17 win over the Bengals after struggling for just 244 yards and 3.8 yards per play in the 19-3 loss to the Bucs.

One Cowboys supporter was so ecstatic after the win he rode a horse through the local Walmart in celebration while wearing a Dak Prescott jersey. The horse had blue dye on its tail and a unicorn horn on its head.

The video went viral:

Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan for his weekly visit and shared that he has had a similar experience.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

cooper dak clutch
Play

Dak Prescott Return Date Planned by Cowboys After Stitches Out Monday

Dak Prescott is involved in a continuing process that could have him back on the field at the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback on Sunday Oct. 16 at Philadelphia.

By Mike Fisher
Mike-Rhyner-e1578348398407
Play

EXCLUSIVE - Mike Rhyner Resurrected; Cowboys Radio Competition Increases as Ticket Founder Unretires, Becomes 'Freak'

Mike Rhyner, inventor of the most successful sports radio station in America, is shockingly returning to the DFW airwaves as a competitor to The Fan and The Ticket on a new 97.1 The Freak.

By Richie Whitt
jerry payton
Play

Cowboys 'Utopia' Hire for 'Jealous' Coach Sean Payton?

Sean Payton has hinted at a potential return. Do the Cowboys, as they are, qualify?

By Geoff Magliochetti

"I've literally been on a horse inside before and it's a dicey thing," he said laughing, "because if that horse gets to slippin' and slidin' and kickin', it's a mess."

That fan and others can have another chance to celebrate if the Cowboys can beat the division rival New York Giants on Monday Night. 

The Giants are 2-0 after wins over the Panthers and Titans, while the Cowboys are hoping to get to over .500 on the season. ... with Jerry Jones' team looking to find solid footing at MetLife Stadium.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

cooper dak clutch
News

Dak Prescott Return Date Planned by Cowboys After Stitches Out Monday

By Mike Fisher
Mike-Rhyner-e1578348398407
News

EXCLUSIVE - Mike Rhyner Resurrected; Cowboys Radio Competition Increases as Ticket Founder Unretires, Becomes 'Freak'

By Richie Whitt
jerry payton
News

Cowboys 'Utopia' Hire for 'Jealous' Coach Sean Payton?

By Geoff Magliochetti
02AFF557-78A7-46AF-B7ED-C616B7CC4DA7
News

Micah Parsons ‘Flu Game’? Sick Cowboys Star Cites Michael Jordan at Giants

By Mike Fisher
micah parsons 2
News

Micah Parsons Among 4 Cowboys ‘Questionable’ at Giants

By Bri Amaranthus
Peters and Tyler Smith
News

Cowboys 'Love' Tyler Smith at LT, Experimenting with Jason Peters at 2 Spots for Giants?

By Logan MacDonald
gallup bengals
News

Michael Gallup Returns from Injury: Will Cowboys WR Start at Giants?

By Art Garcia
Cowboys - Blue Jerseys vs. Giants
News

Cowboys Wearing Blue at Giants: What Happened to Dallas 'Jersey Jinx'?

By Geoff Magliochetti