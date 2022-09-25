Cowboys at Giants: Jerry Jones Explains 'His Horse Crap'

The Dallas Cowboys got their first win of the season last Sunday, and it just so happened to be against the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

It was a surprising win based on two things: the abysmal performance of the offense in its loss to Tampa Bay in Week 1, and backup Cooper Rush starting at quarterback for the injured Dak Prescott.

Rush and the offense finally clicked to the tune of 337 yards and 5.7 yards per play in a 20-17 win over the Bengals after struggling for just 244 yards and 3.8 yards per play in the 19-3 loss to the Bucs.

One Cowboys supporter was so ecstatic after the win he rode a horse through the local Walmart in celebration while wearing a Dak Prescott jersey. The horse had blue dye on its tail and a unicorn horn on its head.

The video went viral:

Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan for his weekly visit and shared that he has had a similar experience.

"I've literally been on a horse inside before and it's a dicey thing," he said laughing, "because if that horse gets to slippin' and slidin' and kickin', it's a mess."

That fan and others can have another chance to celebrate if the Cowboys can beat the division rival New York Giants on Monday Night.

The Giants are 2-0 after wins over the Panthers and Titans, while the Cowboys are hoping to get to over .500 on the season. ... with Jerry Jones' team looking to find solid footing at MetLife Stadium.

