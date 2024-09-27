Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Player of the Game
In a must win game, the Dallas Cowboys pulled off a narrow 20-15 victory over their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, to open up Week 4 on Thursday Night Football.
The game was sloppy, with both teams totaling 15 penalties, 11 of which were committed by Dallas. However, the outcome was ultimately determined by a late defensive stand by the Cowboys.
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants on Week 4 TNF
Quarterback Dak Prescott delivered for Dallas in primetime, completing 22 of 27 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers. Prescott's most impressive play came in the second quarter when he connected with CeeDee Lamb on a 55-yard touchdown pass.
Prescott's performance earns him the player of the game honors. The Cowboys' victory improves their record to 2-2 on the season, while the Giants fall to 1-3.
Thursday night's victory over the Giants marks Prescott's 13th consecutive win against Big Blue. He has not lost to their archrival since his rookie season in 2016, making it even more impressive for the veteran quarterback.
