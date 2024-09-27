Cowboys vs Giants sets multiple Prime Video, NFL viewership records
The Dallas Cowboys' nerve-racking 20-15 victory over the New York Giants set multiple new viewership milestones for Thursday Night Football (TNF) on Prime Video, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The game averaged an impressive 16.22 million viewers.
This remarkable number marks an all-time high for TNF broadcasts on Amazon, and the company added that the game was also the most-streamed NFL regular-season game in history.
The game showcased the Cowboys' resilience on the field, demonstrating a strong run defense following two disappointing performances against the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens.
It also highlighted the increasing demand for streaming services for live sports.
The number isn’t particularly surprising, considering the game featured two of the most popular NFL franchises and was only available for streaming, not on live television.
