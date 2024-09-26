Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, Week 4 inactives

The Dallas Cowboys inactives for Week 4's showdown with the division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football have been announced.

Josh Sanchez

Kickoff between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants on Thursday Night Football is right around the corner as Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season gets underway in primetime.

Dallas is desperate for a win after dropping two straight at home, so they will look to continue their trend of owning the Giants going.

Unfortunately, they will have to do so with a depleted secondary.

Ahead of Thursday night's kickoff, the inactives were announced with starting cornerback Caelen Carson inactive for the game with a shoulder injury.

A full look at the Cowboys vs. Giants inactives can be seen below.

Cowboys vs. Giants, Week 4 inactives

COWBOYS INACTIVES

S Markquese Bell (ankle)
WR Ryan Flournoy
CB Caelen Carson (shoulder)
OT Matt Waletzko
QB Trey Lance (emergency QB3)
TE John Stephens Jr.
DE Tyrus Wheat

GIANTS INACTIVES

QB Tommy DeVito (emergency QB3)
CB Adoree’ Jackson (calf)
CB Dru Phillips (calf)
S Anthony Johnson Jr.
LB Benton Whitley
LB Boogie Basham
G Jake Kubas

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

