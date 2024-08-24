3 newcomers stand out as Cowboys top camp performers
The Dallas Cowboys are ready to kick off their final preseason game as they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
With the preseason ending, Nick Eatman of the team's official website took some time to look back at their time in Oxnard and identified the top 10 performers.
Unsurprisingly, Dak Prescott (No. 2) and Micah Parsons (No. 1) topped the list. There were other key veterans named such as DaRon Bland, and Tyler Smith. Also mentioned was Brandin Cooks, who has been praised for filling the void during CeeDee Lamb's holdout.
Perhaps the best sign, however, was how many newcomers were able to stand out. Despite not making many moves this offseason, three new faces cracked the top 10, two of which were rookies.
No. 9: Caelen Carson, CB
With Trevon Diggs still working his way back from an ACL tear, rookie Caelen Carson took full advantage. The Wake Forest product took first team reps and Eatman said there should be a "big ceiling" for the fifth-round pick.
Carson's performance will give the team hope heading into the regular season after finding out they will be without DaRon Bland for six-to-eight weeks. He's going to be on the field more than expected but has yet to disappoint.
No. 8: Tyler Guyton, OT
Losing Tyron Smith was a huge blow for the Dallas offense but they might have found their next fixture at left tackle. Tyler Guyton also impressed Eatman with how well he handled himself against Micah Parsons in practice. He carried that into the preseason, holding his own against Jared Verse and Maxx Crosby.
Guyton will have a huge test in Week 1 when he takes on Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. Facing the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year isn't ideal for any rookie but Guyton has given the team hope that he will be able to get the job done.
No. 3: Eric Kendricks, LB
Dallas deserves a lot of criticism for their inactivity in free agency but this move was a savvy one. Adding Eric Kendricks gave them a middle linebacker who could not only replace Leighton Vander Esch but could be an improvement since he was already well versed in Mike Zimmer's defense.
He was third on Eatman's list behind Prescott and Parsons. He's a stout run defender who was impressive in shutting down the Rams' rushing attack during joint practices.
