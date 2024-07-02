Cowboy Roundup: 5 best coaches in team history; ACL brotherhood
Let's take a look at some of the latest Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we push through the first week of July. Training camp is only a few weeks away!
5 best head coaches in Dallas Cowboys history
The Dallas Cowboys have had some legendary coaches throughout franchise history.
From one of the longest tenures with one team in NFL history to the leader of a dynasty, there are coaches that any team in the NFL would have loved to have on the sidelines.
The Landry Hat recently put together a list of the five best head coaches in team history, and it's hard to argue the top two spots.
The Dallas Cowboys' ACL Brotherhood
Three Dallas Cowboys players, DeMarvion Overhown, John Stephens Jr., and David Durden, suffered torn ACLs during their rookie campaigns, but they are ready to return to the field after their red-shirt seasons to make an impact on the team.
The Dallas Morning News detailed how the three players came together as a brotherhood during their recoveries in a fascinating story.
Wide receiver David Durden is getting married next month. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and tight end John Stephens are his only teammates who will be groomsmen. The trio pushed and supported each other through left ACL tears to stand now on the cusp of resuming practice at training camp.- Dallas Morning News
Durden's wedding takes place on July 5.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Ranking the NFC East's top WRs (and why CeeDee is clearly the best)... Dallas Cowboys get trolled after USMNT collapse in Copa America... Should the Cowboys consider trading Micah Parsons?... Former NFL WR calls out Micah Parsons amid Cowboys drama... Cowboys starter explains how D will be different under Zimmer... Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium to host 100th Shrine Bowl.