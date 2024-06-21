Cowboy Roundup: 5 best contracts entering 2024; Cowboys RB woes
Let's take a look at some of the Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we prepare to head into the weekend.
Dallas Cowboys RB room ranked as NFL's worst
The Dallas Cowboys failed to make any significant moves in the offseason, despite some holes on the roster. One of the most glaring needs in Big D was at the running back position.
Rather than drafting a promising running back or adding one of the high-profile free agents, the Cowboys opted to reunite with Ezekiel Elliott.
Because the Cowboys didn't address the weakness in a significant way, PFF believes the team's running back room is the worst in the NFL.
After letting Tony Pollard sign elsewhere in free agency, and missing out on the top backs in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cowboys re-signed Ezekiel Elliott to be their lead rusher. Elliott's glory days came with the Cowboys, but his yards per carry average has dipped below 4.0 over the past two seasons, resulting in a career-low 69.2 PFF rushing grade in 2023. Behind him are Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn.- Trevor Sikkema, PFF
Let's hope the team can prove all of the doubters wrong.
5 best contracts on the Cowboys heading into 2024
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the five best contracts entering the 2024 season.
Rookie contracts were excluded from the list, which included a veteran running back, standout special teamers, and a starting safety.
