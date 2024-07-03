Cowboy Roundup: Biggest July concerns; Cooper Beebe to start?
Let's take a look at some of the latest Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we continue the first week of July, with the Fourth just around the corner. Training camp is only a few weeks away!
Biggest July concerns for the Cowboys
The Cowboys are a few weeks away from the start of training camp, and there are still a number of concerns hanging over the team's head.
Of course, the most glaring issue is the team's contract situations with CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, and, to a lesser extent, Micah Parsons. There have been reports that Lamb could hold out of training camp until he gets a new deal.
The Cowboys Wire breaks down the team's biggest July concerns, and why the time is now to strike a deal.
Could Cooper Beebe start now?
The Cowboys got a steal with Cooper Beebe in the third-round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Beebe can play every position along the line, which makes the two-time All-American and two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year more valuable in the pros.
There is a real chance that Beebe could win the starting center job in training camp, where he will battle with Brock Hoffman, so it will be worth watching to see how he performs.
Over at The Mothership, Nick Eatman gives us a rundown of what the Kansas State product could bring to the table.
Cowboys Quick Hits
