Cowboys Breaking: Jerry Jones Announces Jimmy Johnson Going into Ring of Honor

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told NFL on Fox that former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson “Will be in the Ring of Honor” during pregame for the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

Johnson, who is preparing to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, has been a conspicuous absence in the Cowboys Ring of Honor, which features several of Johnson’s players, including quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and wide receiver Michael Irvin.

Jones told Fox’s Curt Menefee that former Cowboys general manager Tex Schramm told him that he should keep the Ring of Honor “tight,” but not overlook the contributions of those that didn’t play for the Cowboys.

Based on Jones’ assertion, Johnson would appear to be on his way, finally, to the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Johnson came to the Cowboys in 1989 with Jones, who bought the franchise from Bum Bright. As the first head coach after the legendary Tom Landry, Johnson inherited a franchise that went 1-15 in Johnson’s first season as head coach and included the trade of running back Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys, quickly, became NFL contenders, nearly reaching the playoffs in 1990, followed by a postseason appearance in 1991 that led to a playoff loss to the Detroit Lions.

In 1992, the Cowboys reached the Super Bowl for the first time since Super Bowl XII, defeating the Buffalo Bills in a blowout. The Cowboys repeating in 1993, beating the Bills again. But, after that title, Jones and Johnson broke up, as Johnson left the team and Jones hired Barry Switzer as the franchise’s third head coach. The Cowboys went on to win a Super Bowl in Switzer’s second year, largely with the players acquired during Johnson’s tenure with the team.

