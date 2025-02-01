Cowboy Roundup: Coaching staff shaping up, Ranking top potential draft targets
Happy February, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's been a good few days in Big D with the recent coaching hires and the full staff beginning to take shape.
While the head coaching firing was a bit underwhelming, the team has made some homerun hires to fill out the staff.
The new Cowboys era will continue taking shape with draft seon and the team hopefully taking some swings in NFL free agency this season.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds on social media.
Cowboys staff filling out
The Cowboys have been rounding out the coaching staff with some high-profile hires, but none may end up being as important as Klayton Adams.
Ranking the top potential draft targets
Blogging the Boys takes a look at some of the potential targets for Dallas in the NFL Draft as the team gears up to add a new crop of young talent.
Cowboys Quick Hits
