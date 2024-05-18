Cowboy Roundup: Dak's heartwarming moment with 'Fan of the Year,' Don't panic over CeeDee's absence, & more
Now that the dust from the NFL schedule release has settled, we all get to roll into Saturday and take a deep breath.
We've read the schedule countless times, made our predictions, and are now waiting for the start of OTAs and training camp to see how some of the team's positional battles will play out.
In the meantime, there will be discussion about the contracts of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, as their futures with the team are as uncertain as ever. But while there are plenty of serious topics to take in, let's take a look at some of the other headlines from around Cowboys Nation to drive the conversation through the weekend.
Dak Prescott meets Cowboys International Fan of the Year in heartwarming moment
Dak Prescott hosted his annual Faith Fight Finish Foundation Gala in Dallas on Friday night and had a heartwarming moment with Dallas Cowboys International Fan of the Year Eduardo Flores.
Flores has credited Prescott for saving his life and helping him process the loss of his father.
The moment embodies the mission of Prescott's foundation which, "empowers resilience, fostering strength in adversity for individuals, families, and communities."
Should there be concerns about CeeDee Lamb's absence?
CeeDee Lamb is expected to be absent for the start of OTAs as he waits for a new contract, so should there be cause for concern?
Lamb is a veteran presence who could help mentor the team's young wide receivers, but they will not have the opportunity to learn from the All-Pro pass catcher as long as he is away. Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com, however, says it's not time to hit the panic button just yet.
"These guys can certainly get themselves ready to play in their own way and still be fine. But at the same time, the more continuity the receiver and quarterback can have together, the better. The way I see it, there's about four levels to this and we're just one the first one. He's missing some voluntary OTAs right now. That's not the biggest deal in the world," Eatman wrote.
My gut tells me he'll have a contract before training camp.- Nick Eatman, DallasCowboys.com
Let's hope that Eatman's gut is correct.
