Cowboy Roundup: Dak's stats match Manning through 8 years; WR3 by committee?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Monday, July 1.

Let's take a look at some of the latest Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we enter the month of July. Training camp is only a few weeks away!

Dak Prescott's stats match up with Peyton Manning through 8 years

Dak Prescott is entering his ninth season as a pro, and it just so happens to be the final year on his contract. Prescott has received a lot of criticism throughout the years, with some questioning just how good he really is.

As he seeks a new contract that could make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, the stats show tell an eyebrow-raising story.

Did you know Prescott's stats match up with Peyton Manning's through eight years?

InsidetheStar.com has the data to prove it.

MORE: Contrary to popular opinion, Dak Prescott is the King of Clutch

The case for committee approach to WR3 for Cowboys

The battle for WR3 will be one of the most intriguing at Dallas Cowboys training camp, with Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, Pro Bowl return specialist KaVontae Turpin, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy fighting for the job.

But could the Cowboys take a unique approach to the season?

Dallas has already said it will use a running back-by-committee system in 2024, but could the team also utilize a WR3-by-committee system? The Cowboys Wire makes the case for why that would be the right approach.

Cowboys Quick Hits

